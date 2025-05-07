Kannauj (UP), May 7 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were killed and another critically injured after a motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck on the Aligarh-Kanpur highway near Jalalpur Panwara here, police said on Wednesday.

According to Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar, the incident took place on Tuesday night when their motorcycle rammed into an oncoming container truck near the Pal crossing.

The collision was so severe that the motorcycle caught fire after being dragged for some distance.

The deceased were identified as Rajni (27), Tinku Jatav (50) and an unidentified male aged around 30, Kumar said.

Rajni's husband, Guddu (32), a resident of Bhadar village, sustained serious injuries and has been admitted to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa, Kannauj.

Initial investigation revealed that the victims were returning from Makkapurwa village when the accident occurred.

Police have seized the truck, and further investigation is underway, he said.

