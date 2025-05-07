Mumbai, May 7: In a calibrated and precise military response to the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, the Indian Armed Forces launched a series of targeted strikes under the codename Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday, May 07. Nine terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were hit in what officials described as a "non-escalatory but resolute" operation against terror infrastructure used to orchestrate attacks on Indian soil.

The strikes, carried out with surgical precision, targeted bases affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. According to the Ministry of Defence, the action was deliberately restricted to non-military facilities to avoid wider escalation, while delivering a strong message of deterrence. The Indian Army later confirmed the operation through a post on X, formerly Twitter, posting “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind.” Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Picked Evocative Term to Name India's Strikes on 9 Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK, Say Sources.

'Justice is Served'

Why India Named Its Pahalgam Retaliation ‘Operation Sindoor’?

The codename Operation Sindoor carries deep symbolic significance. "Sindoor," the red vermilion powder worn by married Hindu women, became a poignant symbol of loss following the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam, where terrorists killed several men in front of their families—some of them newlyweds.

One haunting image, widely shared on social media, captured a young bride, Himanshi Narwal, sitting in shock beside the body of her husband, naval officer Vinay Narwal, who was shot dead while the couple was on their honeymoon. Their story, emblematic of the senseless violence, deeply moved the nation and played a role in the naming of the operation. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

PM Narendra Picked This Evocative Term to Name India's Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally approved the name, seeking to honour the victims and remind the public of the human cost of terrorism, The news agency PTI reported, citing sources. The use of sindoor also draws a parallel with the traditional tilak worn by warriors before heading into battle, lending the operation both emotional weight and cultural resonance.

Horrors of Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the days following the attack, national outrage surged as details emerged of the targeted killings, where victims were reportedly singled out based on religion. The brutality left 25 women widowed, including some whose marriages were barely days old. In response, India’s military refrained from indiscriminate retaliation, instead executing a measured strike against identified terror launchpads. An official image shared by the Indian Army featured the words "Operation Sindoor" in bold, with one ‘O' designed as a bowl of vermilion, part of it spilt.

Operation Sindoor, then, is not just a military codename. It is a tribute—a declaration that the pain of victims will not be forgotten and that justice, when delivered, will be precise, symbolic, and deeply rooted in the nation's values.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).