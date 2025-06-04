Etah (UP), Jun 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman on Wednesday allegedly hanged herself following an argument in her house in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had a dispute with her mother-in-law. Distressed by ongoing family tensions, she ended her life in Pasiapur Begumpur village, said Jalesar Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Raghav.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

Rachna is survived by her husband Surjeet Kumar and their two sons. She had been married for around 10-12 years.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem, and her family has been informed, the officer said. Further action will be taken based on their statements and post-mortem findings, police added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 03, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)