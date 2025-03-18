Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has suspended waste dumping operations due to recent fires at dumping sites, an official said on Tuesday.

Garbage-laden trucks have remained stranded, unable to clear the accumulating trash across the city.

Congress on Tuesday blamed the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP administration for the waste management crisis in the city.

Talking to reporters, the Congress's district unit president, Vikrant Chavan, claimed that lack of political will, financial misappropriation, and poor planning have resulted in an alarming waste disposal failure at the CP Talao transfer yard.

The city's garbage collection has been stopped in the last 10 days, and tonnes of waste have piled up across residential and commercial areas.

According to officials, Thane, home to nearly 25 lakh residents, generates over 900 metric tonnes (MT) of waste daily. The waste is typically collected at a transfer station in the Wagle Estate area before being transported for disposal.

However, due to recent fires at dumping sites and protests from local residents, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was forced to suspend waste dumping operations, they said.

Chavan accused the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance of failing to provide a sustainable waste management solution despite being in power for over 25 years.

Meanwhile, BJP city president Sanjay Waghule also criticised the municipal corporation for its failure over waste disposal.

"It is shameful that even after four decades, the corporation has not been able to establish a proper waste management system. Residents' health is at stake due to recurring fires at dumping sites, and we demand to know what steps are being taken to resolve this crisis," he said.

