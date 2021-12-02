Erode (TN), Dec 2 (PTI): A 60-year-old person, posing as an official of the Labour Welfare Department and demanding bribes, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Variant Launched in India.

According to the police, Manoharan went to a shop selling garlic and demanded the owner Rs 2,000 as bribe or else be pulled up for violation of labour laws. The shopowner's suspicion was aroused and he informed the merchants association, which contacted the local Labour Welfare Department office, and it was confirmed that the person was a fake. Soon, the police were alerted and the impersonator was arrested. Manoharan admitted that he was a watchman of the Labour Welfare Department at Tiruppur, 55 km from here, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)