Xiaomi-owned Redmi officially launched the Note 10S 8GB model in India. The new variant sits along with the 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB models, which were launched earlier this year. The 8GB + 128GB model will go on sale tomorrow via Mi.com, Amazon India and Mi Home store. Customers purchasing the smartphone will get a Rs 1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launched in India From Rs 16,999; First Online Sale on December 7, 2021.

Redmi Note 10S (Photo Credits: Redmi)

In terms of specifications, Redmi Note 10S comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

The SAVAGE just got SAVAGER. Introducing: #RedmiNote10S 8GB+ 128GB More performance, more utility isn't just wishful thinking anymore. It can be your #Savage reality!! First Sale on 03.12.21 💥 Available on https://t.co/cwYEXeds6Y | @amazonIN | Mi Homes Starts @ just 17,499* pic.twitter.com/68Kyy9Slz3 — Redmi India - #RedmiNote11T5G (@RedmiIndia) December 2, 2021

For photography, the device sports a 64MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is a 13MP lens for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and comes in three colours - Frost White, Shadow Black and Deep Sea Blue. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10S is priced at Rs 17,499. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants retail at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,499, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2021 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).