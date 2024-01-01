New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Water supply in several parts of the city will be affected on Wednesday and Thursday due to an interconnection work by the DMRC, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday.

Due to the interconnection work of 1,500 mm diameter South Delhi main line opposite to IGL gas station near Twin OHT, Paschim Vihar, Outer Ring Road and Peeragarhi near U-turn by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the water supply will not be available or available at low pressure on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, the DJB said.

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirement. Water tanker will be available on request, they said.

The water supply will be affected in Budella, D block Janakpuri, Sagarpur and adjoining area Delhi Cantt (MES), NDMC area, RK Puram, Moti Bagh Nanakoura, Katwaria Saral, Ber Sarai, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Nikaten, Westend colony, Green Park, Sufdarjung Enclave, SDA, Hauz Khass, Munirka, Kisangarh, Masjidmoth, part of Mehrauli, IIT, INU, AIIMS, Safderjung Hospital and adjoining areas of Deer Park Reservoir, they added.

