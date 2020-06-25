New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Home textiles major Welspun India Ltd on Thursday said it has launched an exclusive range of anti-viral home textile products for the Indian market in partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, which specialises in tailored non-invasive healthcare products. HealthGuard Corporation is headquartered in Australia.

The anti-viral products include terry towels, bed linens, rugs and carpet along with reusable cloth mask, and will be made available to customers under the company's brands - SPACES and Welspun Health, Welspun India said in a statement.

The company said it has created a home textile range that is treated with HealthGuard AMIC technology, "which has shown outstanding preliminary results against the Human Strain SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19)".

HealthGuard AMIC has already proven 99.94% per cent effectiveness against coronavirus, combating the spread of harmful viruses through textiles. This technology not only has anti-viral, but also anti-fungal and anti-microbial properties. It has been tested as per international test standards such as AATCC:100 (MS2) and ISO 18184 (H1N1), Welspun India said.

Commenting on the launch, Welspun India Ltd CEO and Joint Managing Director Dipali Goenka said: “In response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Welspun India has consistently innovated to address evolving consumer requirements. Having recently ventured into the health and hygiene category with Welspun Health, we are now launching a range of high quality anti-viral home textiles."

She said the partnership with HealthGuard Corporation, Australia to integrate cutting-edge technology "will minimise the spread of harmful viruses".

HealthGuard Corporation, Australia Chairman Christopher Harvey said: "While doing our novel work to cater to the global demand, we developed a suitable particle, which destroys the envelope virus cell wall. Enveloped viruses are fatal to human life in some cases and our anti-viral product HEALTHGUARD AMIC exhibits excellent performance in destroying deadly viruses."

He further said,"Welspun will be the exclusive partner in India for offering this anti-viral home textiles solutions.

