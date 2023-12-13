Srinagar, Dec 13 (PTI) Police will take firm action against people propagating terrorists' narrative and are trying to disturb peace, Jammu and Kashmir Inspector General of Police Kashmir V K Birdi said on Wednesday.

"Police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms," Birdi said at a meeting held to review law and order in Ganderbal district.

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar, and several other senior police officers were present in the meeting, a spokesman said.

In the meeting, the IG was briefed on the overall security scenario in the district with in-depth discussions on strategies to counter challenges and threats posed by disruptive elements on the ground.

Birdi issued directives for impartial and stern action against law violators and emphasised the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents.

He urged officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organisations supporting "anti-national" activities.

Police in the meeting laid a special emphasis on detection of crime against women and weighed in favour of increasing surveillance to detect and prevent such crimes.

Birdi advised officers to ensure a professional investigation in UAPA cases and thus, conviction.

