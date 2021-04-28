Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Wipro Limited has announced that it has achievedAmazon Web Services (AWS) Mainframe Migration Competencystatus.

This designation recognises that Wipro has proven solutions, practices, and customer success in migrating both mainframe applications and data to AWS, the Bengaluru- headquartered IT, consulting and business process service company said in a statement.

AWS launched the AWS Mainframe Migration Competency to help customers confidently identify and engage AWS Partners who specialise in mainframe migration, it said.

Vice President and Global Head, Application Engineering and Modernisation, Wipro Limited, Arun Melkote, said:This competency is a testament to our ability to deliver complex migration projects through the combination of AWS services and applications as well as the ingenuity of our talent pool".

