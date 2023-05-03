Kochi, May 3 (PTI): The WEN CARNIVAL, a non-profit event hosted and organised by women entrepreneurs, will be held on May 20 and 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium grounds here.

The two-day event is being organised by the Women Entrepreneurs' Network, WEN, a press release here said.

As many as 118 stalls, fashion shows, live bands, workshops for women and children, kids' zone and live food counters would be part of the event, it said.

WEN is a non-profit organisation with a membership of 800 women entrepreneurs in five chapters across as many districts in Kerala. It is a platform for empowering existing and aspiring women entrepreneurs through networking, collaboration, training and mentoring.

Legally registered as a society in 2017, WEN grew into a full-fledged organisation thanks to overwhelming response from women entrepreneurs.

Based in Kochi, WEN has four other chapters across Kerala, in Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram.

