Kottayam (Kerala), May 3 (PTI): Youth Congress activists on Wednesday laid siege to the local police station at Kaduthuruthy here alleging that there have been lapses in the investigation into the death by suicide of a woman who had complained of cyber-bullying by her ex-boyfriend.

The 26-year-old Athira was found dead on Monday at her home in Manjoor village of Kaduthuruthy and police have lodged a case in connection with the incident and initiated a probe

Also Read | Hailstorm Hits Rajasthan: MeT Department Issues Orange Alert After Severe Hailstorm Batters Northern Parts of State.

Charging that the negligence of the police had resulted in Athira's death, as many as 12 Youth Congress activists led by their district president Chintu Kurian Joy laid siege to the room of the Station House Officer (SHO) at Kaduthuruthy police station.

The protesters were later forcibly evicted by police personnel. There was also an altercation between them for some time.

Also Read | Booked Go First Flight Ticket? Here’s How To Get Refund As Airline Cancelled All Flights.

The Youth Congress activists later staged a sit-in protest in front of the station.

The protesters charged that the complaint lodged with the police by Athira about the cyber attacks was leaked to the accused.

Alleging grave lapses in the investigation, they also said that the police had failed to nab the accused even two days after Athira's death.

Senior Congress leader and former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan later said stern action should be taken if any of the police personnel were found to have taken a stand in favour of the accused.

When contacted, Kaduthuruthy police told PTI that the probe was still on to trace the accused and no valid information had been received so far.

According to the investigators, they received a complaint stating that the woman had ended her life over cyber-bullying by her ex-boyfriend after their relationship soured.

The complaint also claimed that besides the cyber attacks, the man also released online personal chats between the two, police said.

Athira was the sister of a sub-collector's wife in Manipur who said she had been a victim of ''cyber bullying'' and ''online harassment''.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)