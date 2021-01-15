New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Zinc prices on Friday fell 0.71 per cent to Rs 216 per kg in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the January delivery traded lower by Rs 1.55, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 216 per kg in 1,725 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)