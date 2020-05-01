LNJP Hospital's Kitchen to Commence Operations from Saturday

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The kitchen of LNJP Hospital here, which was shut after a dietician tested positive for coronavirus, is likely to commence operations from Saturday, an official said on Thursday.

The decision to resume the kitchen was taken after 55 people at the hospital, who came in contact with the dietician, tested negative for COVID-19.

In the first test, they had tested negative but a second confirmatory test was conducted, the report of which also came negative.

According to the official, the kitchen will start from Saturday.

The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 facility in Delhi.

The hospital's kitchen was closed after a dietician associated with the mess had tested positive.

At present, the food at the hospital is being provided by two in-house canteens.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi increased to 3,515 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)