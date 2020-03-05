Lucknow Admin to Display on Hoardings Names of People Involved in Last Year's Anti-CAA Violence in City

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Lucknow district administration is putting up hoardings in the city with names and addresses of the people who were allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December last year.A total of 100 hoardings would be put up at all major crossings in the city on which names and addresses of 57 persons who have been identified so far will be put up. These persons are from police station areas of Hasanganj, Hazratganj, Kaiserbagh and Thakurganj.The administration has issued recovery notices to these people for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore. Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that in case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated (kurki). The administration has assessed the total damage worth Rs 1,55,62,537. (ANI)

