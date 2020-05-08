Madras HC Orders Closure of State-run Liquor Shops, Permits Only Online Sale

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): Madras High Court on Friday ordered the closure of all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops and allowed only online sale of liquor in the state.The directions came after huge crowds gathered outside liquor shops across the state on Thursday and Friday violating social distancing norms and risking the spread of COVID-19 in the state.The state government, had on Thursday opened all TASMAC liquor shops in the state following the relaxation in the guidelines for the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

