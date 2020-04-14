Maha Cabinet Sub-Committee Explores Options to Resume Biz Activities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee on Tuesday held its first meeting and discussed various issues to resume business activities once the lockdown is lifted, said Cabinet Minister Ashok Chavan. Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee has been formed to look after the revival of the State's economy post-lockdown. "It is a very difficult time for Maharashtra and the entire country due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Chavan."Today we met and discussed how we can restart our business activities by taking all necessary precautions. Business activities have been stopped. Production has been stopped. Agriculture activities have also been hit badly due to complete lockdown," added Chavan. "We discussed if we can start industries in the green zones with limited staff, zones which are less affected due to corona. We also discussed if we can start the industries there with 30 per cent of manpower," he added. Chavan said that activities like wedding functions and theatres, which generally attract crowds, can be avoided but other activities which do not attract much crowd can be managed and restarted, and that is what we have recommended.The meeting also discussed to ensure a continuous supply of PPE kits and other medical equipment to all districts as per their need to fight COVID-19. (ANI)

