Maha: Deceased Man Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 6 (PTI) Samples of a 22-year-old deceased man tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, an official said.

A resident of Parvati Nagar in South Nagpur, the man was reportedly suffering from pneumonia for the last few days, inspector Santosh Khandekar of Ajni police station said.

The man fell unconscious at his home on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that the deceased's swab sample was taken as a precautionary measure.

This is the first case of COVID-19 reported in South Nagpur and the third death in the city.

At least eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Wednesday, taking the count to 169 in the district, a health official said.

