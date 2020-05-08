Maha: Man Casts Doubt on Co-worker After Rs 200 Theft, Killed

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) A factory worker in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his colleague over the theft of Rs 200, police said on Friday.

A sum of Rs 200 was stolen some days ago from Gousi Rafique Shaikh (57), a worker in a metal unit in the district's Sativali village, and he suspected co-worker Vijay Shankar Vishwakarma (42), said Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

"They would fight over this issue and on Thursday morning, Vishwakarma banged Shaikh's head against the furnace of the factory, killing him on the spot. Vishwakarma was arrested later in the day. A case of murder was registered by Waliv police station," he added.

