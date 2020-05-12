Man Tries to Rape Minor in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 12 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to rape a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was working in a sugarcane field in Ratanpuri area when the man allegedly tried to rape her, they said.

The suspect fled the place when the girl screamed for help, police said.

They said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

