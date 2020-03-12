Minor Girl Raped in UP's Unnao, Dies During Treatment at Hospital

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A minor girl died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a hospital where she was admitted after being allegedly raped on March 10, police said."A minor girl died while receiving treatment at a hospital where she was admitted after being allegedly raped in Bihar police station limits on March 10. An FIR has been registered, an investigation is being done," said Jyoti Narayan, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order), Uttar Pradesh. SN Sabat, ADG Lucknow Zone, met the family of the deceased here yesterday. "The family has requested to immediately find the accused and take strict action against him. Prima facie, it seems a villager or known person has committed the crime. However, we are not clear yet. The postmortem has been done and we are looking into the details," he said. (ANI)

