Mumbai Civic Body Collects Fine of over Rs 1 Lakh from People Spitting in Open

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a fine of over one lakh rupees from more than 100 people for spitting in the open."Fine of Rs 1,07,000 collected from 107 people for spitting in open. 46 people were also given warning," said BMC.On March 18, BMC from its official twitter handle had in reply to a tweet posted: "Spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs. 1,000 or detention u/s 189 IPC. While we do our best to ensure that no such act takes place in the city, a little cooperation from Mumbaikars in these difficult times will help us go a long way in our fight against Coronavirus." (ANI)

