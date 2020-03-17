Coronavirus Outbreak: BMC Advises Mumbai Private Companies Except For Those Providing Essential Services to Function at 50% Staff Capacity

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 17: As the number of coronavirus cases have shot up in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday asked private and public sector companies to encourage their employees to work from home. According to an ANI tweet, Praveen Pardeshi, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner said, "All non-essential service providing offices to function at only 50 percent staff capacity. Failure to obey the order shall be penalized under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code."

According to an Indian Express report, the Maharashtra government made an exception for establishments involved in the supply of essential and emergency services, including Internet service providers, banks, water supply, telephone services, rail and transportation, food and vegetables, groceries, hospitals, medical centres and medical stores, among others. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Mumbai, Total Cases Rise to 39 in The State Says Report.

Check ANI tweet:

According to reports, the BMC informed that 1,865 people were checked for the viral infection at Kasturba Hospital OPD until Monday. According to the BMC, a total of 498 people with possible coronavirus infection were admitted to Kasturba hospital so far. As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Maharashtra rose to 39.