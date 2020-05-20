Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally Up by 1,372 to 23,935; Death Toll 841

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai rose to 23,935 with the addition of 1,372 new cases on Wednesday alone, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Coronavirus claimed 41 more lives in the financial capital of the country on Wednesday, taking the number of deceased to 841 so far, it said.

According to the civic body, this is the fourth consecutive day, when over 1,000 people have tested positive for the infection in the city in a single day.

As per the BMC release, of the 1,372 new cases, 150 had been tested at private labs between May 17 and 18.

The civic body also informed that as 350 more patients were discharged from the hospitals on Wednesday, the number of recovered patients has grown to 6,466.

