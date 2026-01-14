Hazaribagh, January 14: An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials. The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said. Further details in the incident are awaited. E-Bike Battery Blast in Haryana: 55-Year-Old Dies After Electric Scooter Battery Explodes While Charging in Narnaul.

Blast in Hazaribagh Claim Lives of 3,

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: A blast in Habibi Nagar, under Bara Bazar police jurisdiction, killed three people. Reports say the explosion occurred while clearing bushes. pic.twitter.com/7v6Hom9NG7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2026

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)