Hazaribagh, January 14: An explosion in Hazaribagh on Wednesday claimed the lives of three people, including a husband and wife and another woman, as per officials. The nature and cause of the explosion are yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and police personnel, along with a sniffer dog, are present at the spot, Michaelraj S, Inspector General (IG) Operations and Jharkhand Police spokesperson, said. Further details in the incident are awaited. E-Bike Battery Blast in Haryana: 55-Year-Old Dies After Electric Scooter Battery Explodes While Charging in Narnaul.

Blast in Hazaribagh Claim Lives of 3,

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:4

TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.