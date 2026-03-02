Mumbai, March 2: National Weather Service has issued urgent warnings as a rapidly intensifying system, informally called Winter Storm Hernando, barrels across the Northeast and Great Lakes this Monday. The powerful extratropical cyclone underwent bombogenesis, with pressure plunging nearly 40 millibars in under 12 hours, triggering explosive strengthening.

What Is Happening Right Now?

Wind gusts are topping 70 to 75 mph across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, creating whiteout conditions. Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are making travel nearly impossible in parts of the northern Mid Atlantic. Winter Storm Warning in New York: Heavy Snow, Blizzard Conditions and Flash Freeze Threat Across State, Check Live Weather Updates and Forecast.

Snowfall and Wind Projections

Region Expected Snowfall Peak Wind Gusts Warning Status Boston, MA 18 to 24 inches 75 mph Blizzard Warning New York City, NY 8 to 12 inches 55 mph Winter Storm Warning Providence, RI 15 to 20 inches 70 mph Blizzard Warning Minneapolis, MN 6 to 10 inches 45 mph Winter Weather Advisory

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed the dramatic pressure drop, classifying the system as a bomb cyclone. Coastal flooding remains a high risk from Delaware through Cape Cod. US Winter Storm Death Toll: 30 People Dead Due to Severe Winter Storms As More Freezing Cold Pummels America.

How Is the Polar Vortex Making It Worse?

A disrupted polar vortex has pushed Arctic air deep into the eastern two thirds of the country. Temperatures are running 15 to 25 degrees below average, making this March storm feel like mid January.

Even Florida faces hard freeze warnings, raising concerns for agriculture. Meanwhile, more than 650,000 homes have lost power as heavy, wet snow snaps trees and power lines.

Are Flights and Travel Shut Down?

Nearly 8,000 flights have been canceled at major hubs including Logan International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport. Officials urge residents to avoid non essential travel.

The National Weather Service advises keeping a winter survival kit ready and staying indoors until the storm exits northern New England by tomorrow evening.

With historic snowfall, hurricane force winds, and Arctic cold converging, many meteorologists say this could be one of the most significant March blizzards in recent memory.

