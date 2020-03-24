Nashik: 57 Samples Tested, 56 Negative, 1 Report Awaited

Nashik, Mar 24 (PTI) Samples of 56 out of 57 people in Nashik tested for novel coronavirus has returned negative while the report for one is awaited, health officials said on Tuesday.

Three people are admitted for suspected exposure at the district civil hospital, while 54 have been discharged, they said.

A total of 411 persons have been screened so far, they added.

