No Need to Panic, Says Aaditya as Centre Announces Lockdown

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leaderAaditya Thackeray on Tuesday appealed to peoplenot to panic as the state continued to top in the number of coronavirus cases and remained under lockdown.

Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said essential services will remain unaffected.

"For our state, nothing changes. CM Uddhav Thackeray ji locked down Maharashtra stepwise over the last two weeks, complete lock down since yesterday," Aaditya Thackeray said in a tweet.

"CM also spoke to PM right now, essential services will be on as they have been since yesterday...don't panic," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray's tweet came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight.

In his second national broadcast in a week, Modi said social distancing is the only way out for the country to fight a decisive battle against coronavirus outbreak.

Maharashtra reported 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday night, taking the number of infections to 107, the highest for any state in the country so far, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)