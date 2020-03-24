Non-essential Services in Maha Must Shutdown in 3 Days: Govt

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday issued a revised lockdown notification asking non-essential services to close down their operations in the next 72 hours.

While most of the government departments will continue to function with the barest minimum staff in the state, which is under curfew, they have been advised in the notification to observe social distancing as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The notification asks non-essential services to close down their operations in the next 72 hours and lists essential services which will remain exempted from the wide-ranging curbs put in place in the state.

As per the order, the detailed list of services exempted from the lockdown includes banking services, ATMs, insurance firms, stock exchanges and stock brokers among others.

Ports, customs offices and freight stations will also continue to operate as usual.

Grocery shops, supply and distribution of vegetable, their vendors and stalls will also remain affected during the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the notification stated.

Production of dairy products, sugar and animal fodder will continue during the lockdown, it said.

All healthcare services and production, distribution and supply activities related to the key sector will continue as usual, the notification stated.

Also, all pre-monsoon-related works and water supply will remain functional, the government order clarified.

Maharashtra reported 18 new coronavirus cases since Monday night, taking the number of infections to 107, the highest for any state in the country so far, officials said.

