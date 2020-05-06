NRL Places Rs 300cr Order with Thyssenkrupp

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) State-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL), which is executing its capacity expansion project, has placed a Rs 300 crore order with thyssenkrupp plant engineering, an official said Wednesday.

The NRL is expanding its existing 3 mmtpa capacity to 9 mmtpa at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore, which includes a 1,398 km-long crude oil pipeline from Odisha's Paradip to Assam's Numaligarh and a 654 km-long product pipeline from Numaligarh to West Bengal's Siliguri, the official said.

According to the order, Germany-based thyssenkrupp will provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for various units of a refinery located at Numaligarh in the north-east region of India.

The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

"This is another lighthouse project, which fits in with our aspiration to be a leading engineering company in India for the design and construction of petrochemical plants and refineries," said P.D. Samudra, CEO and Managing Director of thyssenkrupp's chemical plant business in the country. PTI

