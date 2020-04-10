Walter D'Souza, One of India's Oldest First-Class Cricket Player, Dies at 93

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, April 10: One of India's oldest first-class cricketer Walter D'Souza died on Thursday morning here.

D'Souza was 93. He played for Gujarat and ACC and breathed his last at his home in suburban Khar.

D'Souza played the 1950-51 Ranji Trophy final for Gujarat versus Holkar at Indore, in which he made 50 and 77 respectively. The final was won by Holkar by 189 runs.

