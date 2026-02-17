Social media influencer Kirti Patel has sparked a significant controversy at the historic Bhavnath Mahashivratri Mela in Junagadh. On Monday, February 16, 2026, Patel allegedly violated long-standing religious traditions by taking a ritualistic dip in the sacred Mrugi Kund while disguised as a female ascetic (Sadhvi). Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the saint community and local authorities, leading to her removal from the fair premises.

The Mrugi Kund is traditionally reserved for the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of Naga Sadhus and ordained saints. Access for the general public, particularly during the peak of the Ravedi procession, is strictly prohibited to maintain the sanctity of the ritual. Kirti Patel Arrested in Honeytrap Case: Gujarat Police Nab Social Media Influencer for Allegedly Honey-Trapping Builder.

Kirti Patel Viral Video

According to reports, Patel entered the prohibited area wearing saffron robes and a traditional head covering, blending in with the hundreds of saints gathering for the final day of the Mahashivratri fair. According to eyewitnesses, she was seen chanting "Har Har Mahadev" while taking a dip alongside the saints.

The alleged breach was not immediately noticed by security personnel due to the massive crowds. However, once identified by administrative officials and local devotees, she was promptly intercepted and escorted out of the Mruga Kund area. TikTok Star Kirti Patel, Nine Others Arrested by Gujarat Police for Threatening Youth Released on Bail.

Kirti Patel Clashes With Cops

Viral footage from the scene shows an aggressive confrontation between Patel and local police officers. When questioned about her entry into the restricted zone, the influencer reportedly engaged in a heated argument, stating, "I am not an accused or a criminal," and accusing the police of harassment.

Junagadh Prant Officer Charansinh Gohil addressed the media, confirming that such an incident is unprecedented in the history of the Bhavnath Mela. He noted that while the sheer volume of people made initial detection difficult, swift action was taken once the violation became apparent.

Religious and Political Response Over Kirti Patel Viral Video

The incident has caused deep resentment among the Sanatana Dharma followers and the saint community.

Sukhramdas Bapu, a prominent saint from the region, condemned the act as a "conspiracy to defile the Mrugi Kund" and an attempt to "fool the public by wearing saffron."

MLA Sanjay Koradiya has also weighed in, assuring that "traditions have been broken" and that strict legal action will be pursued following an investigation by the District Collector and the SP.

Who Is Kirti Patel?

Kirti Patel, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram, is no stranger to legal challenges. She has previously been embroiled in several high-profile cases across Gujarat, including:

Extortion Allegations: Arrested in June 2025 in a ₹2 crore honey-trapping and extortion case involving a Surat-based builder.

Criminal Record: She reportedly faces over 10 FIRs ranging from attempted murder to criminal intimidation and assault.

Authorities in Junagadh are currently reviewing CCTV footage and consulting with the saint community to determine if formal charges for hurting religious sentiments or obstructing government duty will be filed.

