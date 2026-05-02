Oriflame Northeast Yatra: Transforming Lives in the Creator Economy

The Oriflame Northeast Influencer Yatra is gaining significant traction, establishing itself as a premier Whosthat initiative that opens doors for youth and women. With India’s creator economy expanding rapidly, the Oriflame-backed Whosthat360 North East Influencer Yatra has drawn attention across the country. This regional roadshow serves as a vital platform for up-and-coming talent, young professionals, and women across the Northeast.

Having already made an impact in major centers including Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, Dimapur, Kohima, Guwahati, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, and Itanagar, the Yatra is now moving toward Siliguri and Durgapur. The tour will conclude with a grand finale in Kolkata.

Thousands of students, beauty fans, and local influencers have turned out at every stop, creating a vibrant atmosphere centered on community, commerce, and creativity. The centerpiece of the tour is the Oriflame Beauty and Wellness Partner Truck, which features product displays, skincare workshops, auditions for creators, and live beauty masterclasses. This mobile setup offers attendees hands-on access to Oriflame's wellness, cosmetic, and skincare lines, while providing chances to acquire industry insights and product expertise.

The Yatra aims to empower students, creators, and women across diverse fields, including travel, food, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and wellness. More than just a stage for showcasing talent, the program encourages participants to pursue sustainable entrepreneurial paths.

Empowering Through Stories

Commenting on the Northeast Yatra, Vaibhav Sehgal, CEO of Red Pixels Ventures Limited, said, "At Whosthat360, we believe stories are strongest when they come from real people and real places. The Northeast Yatra is not just another IP, it's a movement to empower individuals, highlight untapped talent, and open doors to new income opportunities. Partnering with Oriflame allows us to combine creativity with purpose and bring this vision to life across multiple cities. "

Participants have the opportunity to leverage Oriflame's Brand Partner Program to launch their own businesses, develop independent revenue streams, and generate flexible income by promoting high-quality products. This initiative plays a key role in fostering financial independence, especially for women.

Edyta Kurek, Senior Vice President and Head of India and Indonesia at Oriflame, added, "The idea of entrepreneurship is becoming more practical. It is no longer just about starting something independently, but about choosing models that allow you to begin with lower risk and grow over time. As more people look beyond the 9-to-5 and seek flexible business opportunities, the need for simpler, more accessible models becomes even more important. Markets like the Northeast are an important part of this shift, with a strong and growing interest in new opportunities. "

The Yatra maintains its momentum, effectively bringing talent from Northeast India to a national platform while sparking a fresh wave of creator-led entrepreneurship throughout the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).