Over 1,300 Workers Leave Moradabad for Bihar's Purnia in Special Train

Moradabad, May 16 (PTI) A special train with over 1,300 migrant workers left Moradabad for Bihar's Purnia on Saturday.

Moradabad DRM Tarun Prakash said the train was booked for 1,368 workers up to Purnia.

According a press release, the train was run only for migrant workers who were stuck here for the past several days.

"All safety measures were adopted to protect the passengers from coronavirus. The train was sanitised by the railway staff and a lunch packet with a water bottle was given to every passenger," he said.

