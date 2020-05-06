Over 700 Patients Discharged in Maharashtra in Two Days: Tope

Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Over 700 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra in the last two days, including 354 on Tuesday which was the highest in one day, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases that have come to light in the state so far is 15,525, he said in a statement here.

"But we have discharged 2,819 patients after recovery till today. The discharged people have to spend 14 days in mandatory home quarantine from the date of discharge," he said.

"The state on Monday and Tuesday discharged 350 and 354 people, respectively, after recovery from COVID-19. This (Tuesday's figure) is the highest number of discharged people in a single day in the state so far," Tope said.

Maharashtra reported its first case of coronavirus infection on March 9, while the first patients walked out of hospital upon recovery on March 25.

"The government's efforts of concentrated medication and utmost care of patients and their relatives helped in increasing the figure of discharged people," the minister added.

617 persons have died due to the pandemic in Maharashtra.

There are 12,089 active patients in the state while 1,82,884 tests have been conducted so far.

