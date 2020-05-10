Pakistan's State-Run Media Starts Providing Weather Update of Jammu and Kashmir, Days After India Starts PoK Coverage

Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

Islamabad, May 10: Pakistan's state-run media on Sunday started providing detailed weather update of Jammu and Kashmir, days after India started the coverage of weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

State-run Radio Pakistan on Sunday reported that in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir "partly cloudy weather is expected with chances of rain.” It reported the maximum and minimum temperatures of Srinagar, Pulwama, Jammu and Ladakh. 'RIP Common Sense': Twitter Slams Pakistan on Ladakh Weather Update Gaffe.

Radio Pakistan Tweet on Weather Update:

In #Jammu, the maximum temperature is 36 degree centigrade & minimum temperature is 24 degree centigrade https://t.co/zBtTQqaR6G #OccupiedKashmir #weather — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 10, 2020

Radio Pakistan has special Kashmir coverage and a part of its webpage is dedicated to news from Jammu and Kashmir. The state-run Pakistan Television also gives coverage to news from Kashmir and runs special bulletin on the Valley.

The coverage is expected to increase after the Indian media started showing weather of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan on Friday rejected India's move to begin broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), terming it as a "legally void" action to change the status of the region.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that like the so-called “political maps” issued last year by India, this move is also legally void, contrary to reality, and in violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

India in November last released fresh maps showing PoK as part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh following the bifurcation.

