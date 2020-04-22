Payworld Ropes in Migrants to Become Retailers During COVID-19 Crisis

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Fintech firm Payworld on Wednesday said it has roped in daily workers, who earlier worked at factories and construction sites, to become retailers and hence serve the country in these tough times.

The company is also providing essential banking services during lockdown.

“We understand the strain that the migrant workers are facing due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown...They now have a chance to use their knowledge of mobile phones or digital money to help others in their villages.

That is why we have started the initiative of co-opting them into our retailer bases to provide help and essential services such as AEPS (Aadhaar-enabled payment system), money transfers and other services like recharges and bill payments during lockdown,” Payworld COO Praveen Dhabhai said in a statement.

The company through its #PayworldHeroes initiative has issued certificates to extend these services which they can show to the local authorities.

Depending upon the situation in their area, they are either providing these services through their shop or from their home, it added.

