Pb DGP Expresses Regret After SAD, AAP Condemn His Statement on Kartarpur Corridor

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta, who has been slammed by SAD and AAP for his purported statement on Kartarpur Corridor, on Sunday said he expresses his "sincere regret" if any remark made by him inadvertently caused any hurt to the people of the state.

He also said he has worked tirelessly for the well-being of the people of "my home state Punjab during my 32 years of service".

"In case any remark made by me has inadvertently caused any hurt to the people of my state, I express my sincere regret as it was never my intention at all. I only want to ensure a safe & peaceful environment in Punjab necessary for every citizen to flourish and prosper," he tweeted Sunday evening.

He also said, "I started my term as DGP in February 2019 with 'Ardas' (prayers) at Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) to seek His blessings & support for keeping every citizen of the state safe and secure.”

In another tweet earlier, he said it was unfortunate that his remarks on Kartarpur Corridor had been "misconstrued and deliberately misinterpreted. What I said was in response to a question on Punjab's security perspective and the remarks had no religious connotation whatsoever".

On Saturday, SAD and AAP slammed Gupta for his purported statement on the corridor and sought clarification from Chief Minister Amarinder Singh within 24 hours.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia warned, "If a clarification is not issued, the party will stall proceedings of the budget session of Vidhan Sabha on February 24." Majithia said Gupta had told a national daily that "Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by evening he comes back as trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED".

The DGP also reportedly said some elements based in the neighbouring country were "trying to woo the pilgrims and making overtures to them".

The Aam Aadmi Party too lashed out at the DGP, terming the statement condemnable and seeking the removal of the top cop.

On Sunday, the Youth Akali Dal staged protest at different places in Punjab against the remark. At one such protest in Ludhiana, it burnt the DGP's effigy and demanded his dismissal.

Ludhiana district President of the SAD youth wing Gurdeep Singh Gosha also asked the Congress party to clear its stand on the DGP's statement.

The Kartarpur corridor, which opened on November 9 last year, links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan — the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev — with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur of Indian Punjab.

