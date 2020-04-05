People Light Candles, Diyas on PM Narendra Modi's Appeal to Mark Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

PM Narendra Modi Lights Diya. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 5: People turned off the lights of their houses and lighted earthen lamps across the country on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '9 pm, 9-min' appeal to defeat the coronavirus in the country. Modi had requested everyone to switch off all lights of their houses today at '9 pm for 9 minutes' and just light candles or 'diyas' to mark the fight against coronavirus, which has claimed 83 lives in the country so far.

In Chennai, people formed the map of India by lighting earthen lamps, while in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lit earthen lamps to form an 'Om' at his residence. '9 PM, 9 Minutes': India Rises in Unison to Light Diyas to Defeat COVID-19.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Lights Candle

Telanagana: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao light up a candle following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/fPFN20vciF — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao lit up a candle. Several Union Ministers and other politicians too participated in the exercise. In West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar turned off all the lights of his residence and lit earthen lamps.

Watch: People in Ghaziabad Light Diyas

Ghaziabad: People light up candles following the call of PM Modi to switch off all the lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark India's fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/oN9qMk9CaF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2020

This comes days after the people had come out in their balconies and clapped and clanged utensils to express their gratitude to medical professionals -- who are at the forefront of the country's fight against coronavirus.

Watch: Tamil Nadu Residents Light Candles

Tamil Nadu: Residents of a society in Chennai Central have turned off lights of their houses, following the call by PM Modi to switch off all lights of houses today at 9 PM for 9 minutes&just light a candle, 'diya' or mobile's flashlight, to mark the fight against #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/c1O7oU0ewf — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2020

The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country continues to surge. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 3,577 with 83 deaths.

