PhonePe Says Services Resumed; Now Partners ICICI Bank

Mumbai, Mar 7 (PTI) A day after its UPI services were impacted due to an exclusive reliance on the beleaguered Yes Bank, financial app PhonePe on Saturday announced a resumption in services.

It has connected to second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank to act as a payment service provider in place of Yes Bank to make it possible.

Its chief executive Sameer Nigam thanked ICICI Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for making the transition possible in quick time.

After being put under moratorium, Yes Bank was put under severe restrictions including caps on payments, which impacted its ability to settle transactions on behalf of partners like PhonePe.

At last count, there were 15 firms which were dependent on Yes Bank for the services and may be impacted in different measures.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)