PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting to Discuss Strategies to Attract More Foreign Investments, Boost Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: DD News)

New Delhi, April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a "comprehensive" meeting to discuss strategies to attract more foreign investments into India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An official statement said the meeting discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more "plug and play" infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots or estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,610 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 1075, Over 500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours.

During the meeting, Modi directed all concerned that action should be taken for a more proactive approach to "handhold" the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner.

The meeting also discussed various strategies to bring investments into India on fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sector.

