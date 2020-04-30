Coronavirus Cases Reach 33,610 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 1075, Over 500 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 30: The number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in India has reached 33,610, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. India reported 1,823 coronavirus cases during a 24-hour period starting 5 pm on Wednesday. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, the death toll climbed to 1075 with 67 fatalities in the past 24 hours. At least 576 patients have recovered in the same period. Coronavirus Live India Tracker.

Out of 33,610 coronavirus cases, 24,162 are still active, showed the newly-released data. At least 8,372 patients have recovered from coronavirus, while one patient had migrated to another country. In Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, total case count stood at 9,915 with 432 casualties. Gujarat after Maharashtra remained badly affected from COVID-19 with 4,082 cases and 197 deaths. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

Earlier today, the government said that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has increased to 25.19 per cent, while the doubling rate of positive coronavirus cases has gone up to 11 days. "The recovery rate has improved from 13.06 per cent to 25.19 per cent in 14 days, which is a positive sign," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry, said. "The current mortality rate is 3.2 per cent of which 65 per cent are males and 35 per cent are females," he added.

Detailing on the states/UTs which have reported better than the national average of doubling of cases, Agarwal said, "States whose doubling rate is better than the national average are Delhi (11.3 days), Uttar Pradesh (12 days), Jammu & Kashmir (12.2 days), Odisha (13 days), Rajasthan (17.8 days), Tamil Nadu (19.1 days) and Punjab (19.5 days).

States/UTs with a doubling rate of 20 to 40 days are Karnataka (21.6 days), Ladakh (24.2 days), Haryana (24.4 days), Uttarakhand (30.3 days) and Kerala (37.5 days). States with a doubling rate of above 40 days are Assam (59 days), Telangana (70.8 days), Chhattisgarh (89.7 days) and Himachal Pradesh (191.6 days).