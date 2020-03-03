PM Modi's 'ploy' of Leaving Social Media is to Divert Attention from Burning Issues: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ploy" of leaving social media is to divert the attention of the nation from burning issues, said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday, hours after PM Modi announced he was going to give up his social media accounts. "Modi ji's new ploy of leaving social media is to divert the attention of the nation from burning issues," Chowdhury tweeted. The Prime Minister had on Monday said that he is "thinking of giving up" his social media accounts."This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the Prime Minister tweeted.Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala also hit out at PM Modi post his tweet."Give up hatred, not social media accounts," Rahul tweeted with a screenshot of the Prime Minister's tweet.Reacting to PM's tweet, Surjewala said that he wished the Prime Minister would impart the same piece of advice to trolls who intimidate others in his name."Respected Modi ji, earnestly wish you would give this advise to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India," tweeted Surjewala. (ANI)

