New Delhi, October 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Police Commemoration Day programme at the National Police Memorial in Delhi on Tuesday. Paying heartfelt tributes to the bravehearts, Singh honored the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in service of the nation. Police Commemoration Day, i.e., October 21, is observed across the country to pay homage to police bravehearts. The main function is organised at National Police Memorial, New Delhi.

On October 21, 1959, ten valiant Policemen laid down their lives in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as Police Commemoration Day every year. In recognition of the sacrifices made by Police personnel and their paramount role in preserving national security and integrity, the Prime Minister dedicated National Police Memorial (NPM), Chanakyapuri, New Delhi to the nation on Police Commemoration Day 2018. Rajnath Singh Flags off First Batch of BrahMos Missiles in Lucknow.

The Memorial gives Police Forces a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, common history and destiny, besides reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. The Memorial comprises a Central Sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour' and a Museum. The Central Sculpture, which is a 30-foot-high granite monolith cenotaph, stands for strength, resilience and selfless service of Police personnel. PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 With Indian Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Shares Photos of Spectacular Flypast Featuring Chetak, Dornier, and MiG-29K.

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute to Bravehearts on Police Commemoration Day

VIDEO | Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays wreaths at the National Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri on Police Commemoration Day, paying tribute to officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. #PoliceCommemorationDay #RajnathSingh (Source - Third party)… pic.twitter.com/ANm87RNHGA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 21, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day, at the National Police Memorial. pic.twitter.com/HIAcwKvuWs — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

The museum is conceptualised as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India. The Memorial is a site of pilgrimage, a place of reverence for Police personnel and citizens alike. As a part of the remembrances, CAPFs/CPOs organise various Commemorative Events at National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, which include visits of family members of bravehearts, Police Band Display, motorcycle rallies, run for fallen policemen, blood donation camps, essay/painting competitions for children and display of video films showcasing sacrifice, valour and services of Police personnel. Similar programmes are organised by all the Police Forces across the country during this period.

