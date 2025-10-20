Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with naval personnel aboard India’s first home-built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant. While onboard INS Vikrant, PM Modi watched the spectacular flypast featuring the Chetak helicopters, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I, and MiG 29K. "The Flypast at INS Vikrant included the Chetak with flag and navy ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I and MiG 29," PM Modi wrote on X while sharing the photos. With this, PM Modi maintained his tradition of marking the festival with the armed forces, a practice he has followed since 2014. Diwali 2025: PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Deepavali With Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Says ‘Fortunate to Celebrate Festival of Lights With Soldiers’ (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 With Indian Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant

The Flypast at INS Vikrant included the Chetak with flag and navy ensign, MH 60 R, Seaking, Kamov 31, Dornier, P8I and MiG 29K. pic.twitter.com/sm8bLD4dJk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PM Narendra Modi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)