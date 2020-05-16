Police Constable Booked for Raping Labourer in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): A police constable has been booked for allegedly raping a labourer in Ghumarwin town of Bilaspur, said Diwakar Sharma, Superintendent of Police, on Saturday.In a press statement, police said that based on a complaint from the labourer, a complaint was registered against Constable Ajay Kumar at Barman Police Station and the medical of the victim is being conducted."In her complaint, labourer alleged that Constable Ajay Kumar came to her room and expressed his willingness to offer her ration on Friday. Thereafter, Ajay Kumar asked her to accompany him to the road as the vehicle in which ration has been kept was parked on the road. When the complainant reached the road, she saw a vehicle parked on the road in which a driver was already seated," the statement reads.The complainant further alleged that accused Ajay Kumar forcefully took her to Ghumarwin in the vehicle and committed rape with her in his quarter. After committing rape, he left her at Ghumarwin. (ANI)

