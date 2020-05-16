Police File Chargesheet Against 6 in Case Related to 2019 Ganderbal Encounter

Srinagar, May 16 (PTI) Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six people in a case related to an encounter in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir in which a Pakistani militant was killed last year, officials said.

"The police submitted a chargesheet before the competent court against the six accused, including one Pakistani terrorist who was killed in the encounter at Kullan in 2019. The case was registered at PS Gund in 2019 under ULA(P) Act and pertains to terror crime activities," a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused are Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Kullan, Rayees Ahmad Lone, a resident of Gund, Nisar Ahmad alias 'Batchi', a resident of Hajin, Tariq Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Fraw Haknar, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kangan, and the Pakistani militant Zargam alias Talha who was killed during the encounter in November last year.

The spokesman said that as per the police investigation, the accused were involved in actively supporting, assisting and harbouring active militants in the area, and providing logistic support besides transporting them from one place to another.

As per the investigation, their involvement was established in unlawful activities, including terror crimes, he added.

The spokesman said one of the accused, Nisar Ahmad alias 'Batchi', is an active militant affiliated with proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.

"Based on the evidence collected during the course of the investigation, they have been found to be involved in the terror crime case and accordingly while pursuing the investigations in a professional manner, on Saturday a chargesheet was presented before the Hon'ble court. All the five accused are lodged in judicial custody," the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)