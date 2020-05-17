Police Lathi-charge Migrant Labourers in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police lathi-charged migrant labourers after they tried to leave shelter home and started to move towards their native states on Saturday.According to state Information and Public Relation Department, on May 15, state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney ordered to send migrant labourers -- who were walking back to their home towns -- to relief centres.After the order, more than 1,000 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Andhra Pradesh were shifted to a private club in Tadepalli."Next morning after having breakfast, some of them having cycles started to resume their journey. Almost 150 labourers reached on the bridge between Krishna and Guntur districts where police observed their movement and stopped them and used lathis," the Information and Public Relation Department stated.Later all of them were taken back to the shelter home. (ANI)

