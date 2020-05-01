Postal Dept Ferries 6 Tonnes of Medicine in UP During Lockdown

Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) The Department of Posts has transported over six tonnes of medicines from one place to another in Uttar Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, a senior official said here on Friday.

"Big companies like Cipla and Torent had problems in distribution of medicines. They contacted us after which we ran intra-circle vehicles and connected with big cities and then other places,” UP's Chief Post Master General,Kaushlendra Kumar Sinha told PTI-Bhasha.

“We booked over six tonnes of medicines through speed post and transported them. We also booked around 12,000 parcels and delivered them," he added.

''During the lockdown, many persons needed medicines and we never stopped delivering them. We get a number of queries. We have helpline numbers and website. We never stopped delivering medicines," said Sinha.

He said the department also delivered more than four lakh articles during the lockdown.

"We tried our best to ensure that the postal department becomes a corona warrior and deliver things to people," he added.

Sinha said in entire country, a road transport network has been created and transportation of medicines and other essential goods started last Friday.

Free ration and food packets were also distributed by the department employees, he added.

He said the department had given Rs 2.21 crore to PM care fund.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)