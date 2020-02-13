President Presents Colour to INS Shivaji

Mumbai [Maharashtra], Feb 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday awarded the President's Colour to INS Shivaji.The President's Colour, which is the highest honour that can be bestowed upon any military unit, was received by Nishan Adhikari on behalf of INS Shivaji during an impressive ceremonial parade comprising 130 officers and 630 sailors of the Indian Navy.Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command Vice-Admiral AK Chawla along with senior defence and civilian dignitaries were present at the event in Lonavala.The President congratulated the officers and sailors of INS Shivaji for their impeccable turnout, smart drill and impressive appearance of the establishment.An official release said he also congratulated the personnel of INS Shivaji both past and present for the great service rendered to the nation for the past 75 years in pursuance of their duties.The contribution of INS Shivaji in training of modern-day marine engineers was especially noted by the President.INS Shivaji was established in 1945 and it is one of the premier training establishments of Indian Navy.The establishment has been entrusted with the responsibility of imparting training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and friendly foreign navies in the domains of marine engineering.The establishment conducts more than 500 courses for officers and sailors and has an annual training throughput of more than 2800 officers and 7800 sailors.INS Shivaji also has the proud privilege of imparting training to personnel from 20 countries worldwide with an annual throughput of over 250 international trainees on an average.A special cover marking the Platinum Jubilee of INS Shivaji was also released by the President.The release said that President's Colour marks a very important milestone in the history of INS Shivaji.The President's Colour shall be proudly displayed and carried at all ceremonial parades at INS Shivaji to motivate and inspire all future marine engineers of the Navy, it said. (ANI)

